‘Tattoos & Tailgates’ concert series takes over Oktoberfest grounds

(WXOW) - A new, one day concert series will take over the Oktoberfest grounds next Thursday evening.

Tattoos & Tailgates will feature different rock and country artists from all over, including a few acts in the national spotlight. The event features *NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick as emcee throughout the night. Artists performing include Tyler Farr, Saliva, Trailer Choir, JuJu Rossi, and Nashville Cartel.

Performances begin at 5:30 p.m. on July 22 with a VIP experience happening right before the kickoff.

Organizer Doug Billings says one of the missions of this new concert series is to bring bigger and better musical acts to La Crosse while educating people about the printing industry.

"The concert is part of a three day event," said Billings. "The day of the concert, we have an expo that is free for the public to attend if you use any kind of print. It's called Partners in Printing Expo."

Billings also added that hundreds of people will be in town for the expo and looking to spend money, so he sees this as a great benefit for local businesses.

"We're trying to educate the public with a concert that printing is a huge part of the area and the print industry employs thousands in this area, and nobody really knows that," said Billings.