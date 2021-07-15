Thunderstorms cause flash flooding in eastern Wisconsin

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Heavy rain in eastern Wisconsin has caused flash flooding, closed roads and restricted travel. Meteorologists say thunderstorms produced more than 6 inches of rain near Manitowoc overnight Wednesday. A flash flood warning issued by the National Weather Service for Calumet, Manitowoc and eastern Winnebago counties expired on Thursday morning. In Oshkosh some street were flooded and impassable. Some residential basements filled with water. Valders Fire Rescue says the village is experiencing heavy flooding Thursday morning with manhole covers popping up. We Energies reported several thousand customers were without power Thursday morning.