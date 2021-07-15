UnitedHealth raises outlook after strong second quarter

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — UnitedHealth Group is boosting its full-year outlook again after a surprisingly strong second quarter despite sustained, elevated spending tied to the pandemic. The country’s largest U.S. health insurer earned $4.27 billion, or $4.46 per share. Adjusted for one-time gains and costs, per-share earning were $4.70, far better than the $4.41 Wall Street had been projecting. The company expects costs to rise in the second half of the year as more people return for non-emergency medical procedures. Those procedures had been postponed due to the pandemic. Quarterly revenue reached $71.32 billion, topping the $69.22 billion that Wall Street was calling for.