Videos: Protests, gunfire in oil-rich, restive Iran province

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Protesters angry over water shortages have marched through streets in an oil-rich, restive province in southwestern Iran. The demonstrations late Thursday also saw police apparently fire weapons to disperse the crowds. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone had been wounded or arrested in the protests across multiple cities in Khuzestan province, including its capital, Ahvaz. Iranian state media had not reported on the unrest as of early Friday morning. Water worries in the past have sent angry demonstrators into the streets in Iran. The country has faced rolling blackouts for weeks now, in part over what authorities describe as a drought striking the nation.