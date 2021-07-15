UPDATE: WI Silver Alert canceled-man found safe

UPDATE: 6:45 a.m.: The Silver Alert is canceled. Authorities said that Warren Strelcheck was found safe.

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - Authorities say they need help in locating an elderly man who left his home Wednesday and hasn't been seen since.

According to Janesville police, Warren J. Strelcheck, 72, left his home in the 1800 block of Foster Avenue Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m. in a 2007 dark blue Chevy Silverado with a license plate number RX9187.

Police say he's 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 250 pounds. He has grey hair, a grey mustache, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing dark blue work pants with a light blue polo shirt that said "Rural Carrier" on the chest. He was also wearing black tennis shoes and wearing wire rim glasses when driving. The alert also said he has a rash on his face.

The Silver Alert information said that Strelcheck left his home without his cell phone and may be traveling to the Black River Falls area.

If you see Warren please call Janesville Police at (608) 755-3100 or local authorities.