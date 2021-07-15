Wisconsin parents to start seeing IRS money in their bank accounts monthly

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Working parents will start seeing money in the bank accounts through the expanded child tax credit plan starting Thursday.

It is a plan under the umbrella of the American Rescue Plan put out by Democrats in the federal government.

Couples filing jointly who make up to $150,000 or single filers that make up to $75,000 should receive $300 every month for kids under six and $250 for kids ages six to 17.

Both Congressman Ron Kind and Representative JIll Billings said the federal funding should help offset the high costs of quality childcare.

"Well we're not going to dictate how parents will spend the money that they're getting with the tax credit," (D) Wisconsin's 3rd District Rep. Kind said. "We don't dictate any of the tax of the refunds that they get when they file their taxes so that is going to be up to the individual parents and where the need exists and what expenses they want to meet with the additional money showing up in their bank accounts starting today."

The child tax credit expires at the end of 2021, but Kind, Billings and childcare educators want it to become permanent.

News 19 reached out to Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson for his reaction to the child tax credit. Johnson responded, “I'm not a fan of using the tax code for either economic or social engineering. I prefer a tax code that was simple, it was rational, that treated all income equally. A flat tax structure, with no credits, would be much easier. But since we're stuck with the current system, I want to make sure it's administered fairly.”

Sprout Childcare educators said they do not have a choice but to raise the cost in order to maintain the quality of care. So if families get help from the government, then they can keep their staff, maintain a safe environment and parents can go back to work.