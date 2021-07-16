2 Baltimore officers indicted in alleged assault of teenager

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore police officer and his supervising sergeant have been indicted after the officer allegedly body-slammed a teenage suspect onto pavement and threatened to choke him to death as he was struggling to handcuff him. City prosecutors say Baltimore Officer Maxwell Dundore’s alleged takedown of the 17-year-old wanted in connection with a stolen car was unjustified and amounted to assault. He was indicted on charges of second degree assault and misconduct. His supervisor, Sgt. Brendan O’Leary, was indicted on charges of misconduct and making a false statement after allegedly downplaying and distorting his colleague’s actions on a written report.