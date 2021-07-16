Biden picks former Sen. Tom Udall for New Zealand ambassador

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is nominating former New Mexico Sen. Tom Udall to serve as his ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa. Udall, a Democrat, retired in 2021 after two terms in the Senate representing New Mexico. He also served in the House and as New Mexico’s attorney general. Biden is also expected to nominate Democratic fundraiser Jane Hartley to serve as his ambassador to the United Kingdom. That’s according to a person familiar with the decision who was not authorized to comment publicly.