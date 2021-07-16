At Cannes, amfAR gala returns in movie star style

ANTIBES, France (AP) — After a year off due to the pandemic, the lavish amfAR gala to raise money for AIDS and HIV research retuned in movie-star style Friday. The annual fundraiser returned — in a different location on the French coast and with a reduced guest list due to COVID-19 protocols. This year’s host Sharon Stone called the event “beautiful” and “overwhelming.” Alicia Keys dazzled with a performance of her hits “New York” and “Fallin’” and the night featured an auction in which an Andy Warhol piece, the chance to create a personal blend of champagne and a Michael Kagan sculpture fetched hefty sums.