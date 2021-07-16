Australia stuns US women 70-67 in pre-Olympic exhibition

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Australia handed the U.S. women their second straight loss in pre-Olympic exhibitions, getting 17 points from Ezi Magbegor to win 70-67 in Las Vegas. The Americans were beaten by a team of WNBA All-Stars on Wednesday night. The U.S. just got together as a team for the first time earlier this week. Breanna Stewart led the U.S. with 17 points. She converted a three-point play with 2:59 left to tie the game before Australia pulled away for good. Stewart’s 3-point attempt before the buzzer was off the mark.