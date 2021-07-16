Blue green algae raises health concerns

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As a result of adverse health effects, officials advise that the general public, including pets, stay away from waters with blue green algae.

Blue green algae has been found to have negative effects on the health of those who come into contact as some blooms produce a toxin harmful to both people and animals.

Often thought of as pond scum or matts covering the surface of water, it can be found in waters which are still, shallow, and warm.

Blue green algae is a naturally occurring organism which has been around for a long time, but it may be increasing and scientists are not sure why.

"It can be damaging if you drink it by accident, if your pets drink it, and can even cause a skin rash if you touch it. It's best to be cautious, especially if you're in one of those areas that has low water with lots of vegetation," Katie Julian, a local Refuge Ranger said.