Court: UI violated religious club’s First Amendment rights

A federal appeals court has upheld a 2019 ruling against the University of Iowa, affirming that the university discriminated against a Christian club by stripping it and dozens of other religious clubs of their registered status. A three-judge panel of the U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeal on Friday found that a lower federal court correctly ruled that the university can’t selectively deregister student organizations. InterVarsity Christian Fellowship sued after university administrators deregistered its local chapter along with a dozen other religious groups. The appeals court said Friday that the university selectively enforced its policy requiring all clubs to offer equal opportunity and access.