Dallas resident returns from Nigeria with case of monkeypox

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas resident has been hospitalized in stable condition under isolation after returning from Nigeria with the first-ever Texas case of monkeypox. In a Friday statement, federal and state health officials said the traveler arrived at Dallas Love Field on July 9 from Atlanta after an overnight flight from Nigeria. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the risk to others on the flights and in the airport is low, but efforts are underway to contact his fellow passengers. Monkeypox is a rare viral pox-like disease from the smallpox family, only milder. One case in 100 can be fatal.