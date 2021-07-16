Deepening drought prompts Minnesota to step up response

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota officials have stepped up their drought response as the state grows drier, which threatens water supplies, agriculture and more wildfires. The Department of Natural Resources says Minnesota has now reached the “warning phase” under the statewide drought plan. And the department expects another threshold for public water systems that draw from the Mississippi River will be tripped in the coming days. The DNR says it would take at least 3 to 5 five inches of rain spread over around two weeks to significantly alleviate the drought. But the forecast calls for below-normal rain and above-normal temperatures for the next couple weeks.