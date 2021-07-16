Derek Chauvin trial cost Hennepin County nearly $4M

Derek Chauvin trial cost Hennepin County nearly $4MNew
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The weekslong trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin cost Minnesota's Hennepin County about $3.7 million.
Documents released by the county Friday show the sheriff's office spent about $3.2 million on employee salaries, equipment and security for the courthouse.
After salaries, the single largest expense was for added courthouse security, which cost more than $773,000. The sheriff's office spent $18,000 for a drone to monitor “restricted airspace.”
Costs for the Attorney General's Office and the state courts were not immediately available.
Chauvin was convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd and was sentenced in April to 22 1/2 years in prison.
