Skip to Content

Gloria Richardson, civil rights pioneer, dies at 99

New
5:23 pm National news from the Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Civil rights pioneer Gloria Richardson has died. She was 99. Richardson’s determination not to back down in protests against segregation on Maryland’s Eastern Shore was shown to the nation in a photograph as she pushed away the bayonet of a National Guardsman in 1963. Son-in-law Joe Orange said Richardson died Thursday in New York. Richardson was the first woman to lead a prolonged grassroots civil rights group outside the Deep South. In 1962, she helped organize and led the Cambridge Movement in Maryland with sit-ins to desegregate restaurants, bowling alleys and movie theaters in protests that marked an early part of the Black Power movement.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content