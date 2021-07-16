Granny basketball national tournament takes over Prairie Du Chien

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - The 2021 Granny Basketball National Tournament is in Prairie Du Chien this weekend.

Eight teams from across the Midwest a competing for the honor of being crowned the granny basketball national champion.

Granny basketball league president Georgia Jones says it is an honor to be able to host the event in Prairie Du Chien this year. "We really feel honored that Prairie Du Chien got to host this. It's exciting to us to be able to hold a national tournament here."

The tournament runs through Saturday, July 17. The event is open to the public and spectators are encouraged to attend at Prairie du Chien High School. The school is located at 800 E. Crawford St. in Prairie du Chien.