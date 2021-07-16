Health officials distribute Narcan in Houska Park to help with overdoses

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- In an effort to help lower overdoses and potential deaths, health officials are passing out Narcan to individuals staying in Houska Park.

According to Senior Consultant to the Office of Population Health a

t Gundersen Health System Sandy Brekke, Houska Park is currently serving as a place for unsheltered people to stay. This allows residents to not have to worry about moving from park to park each night. Brekke estimates there are currently about 50 tents set up in the park.

Brekke stated Houska has seen a number of overdoses in the past month, noting that those that are unsheltered generally face a higher incidence of addiction and mental illness. This in turn puts them at an increased risk of overdosing.

Brekke said officials are taking a proactive approach by passing out Narcan, a substance many consider to be an "opioid antidote". Brekke explained Narcan immediately reduces the effects of an overdose.

She said the substance is effective, easy to use, and above all helps save lives. Health officials first began distributing Narcan to at-risk populations in the community, after La Crosse County received a grant from the state.

In addition to distributing the opioid antidote, health organizations have been educating people in the park about how to use Narcan, as well as the signs and symptoms of an overdose. These include drowsiness, blue lips, low chest movements, or any other signs that individuals aren't breathing.

According to officials, if it's is unclear whether or not an individual is overdosing, it's better to be safe than sorry and administer Narcan. Brekke explained the substance will not harm individuals if they did not overdose.

After using Narcan, residents should call 911 and stay with the individual, as they may need a second dose.

Brekke stated outreach and education are critical and advises users to be prepared to help others around them who may be overdosing. She encourages everyone in the community to avoid being judgmental, noting that the root cause of addiction is complex.

Brekke stated everyone, not just unsheltered people, may need to use Narcan. She said it is hard to find a family that has not struggled with addiction on some level or another.

"Narcan isn't just for people in Houska Park--Narcan is for anybody who has a friend, or a loved one, or a neighbor," said Brekke. "It's for any of us in the community who want to protect our neighbors and community members from an unintended death from an overdose."

Brekke stressed users should try to never use alone and ensure others are around to help if needed. All those that are struggling with addiction can call 211 to get connected with area resources at any time.

Additionally, residents can dial the Never Use Alone National Hotline, at 800-484-3731.