Health officials encourage parents to get kids in for their annual check-up

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- After many kids missed their yearly physical this past year, health officials are encouraging them to see their doctors.

According to Dr. Joseph Poterucha, the pandemic led to delays in important routine care, as many residents expressed fears to visit doctor's offices. However, Poterucha stated missing annual check-ups could be dangerous, or even life threatening for children.

He said providers use these appointments to monitor growth and development, conduct cancer screenings, and more. Additionally, new guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend officials also screen for preventable heart issues, primarily those that can cause sudden cardiac death. Poterucha pointed out that about 2,000 kids under the age of 18 die in the U.S. each year from sudden cardiac arrest.

He explained that physicals also allow doctors to check in on kids' mental health. According to Poterucha, these screenings may be especially important this year, as children faced depression and a loss of social circles during COVID-19.

"There are some sensitive issues that come up with teens that they really need to have a confided space to focus with a provider to advocate for them," said Poterucha.

Poterucha encouraged parents to get their kids in to see providers, as he believes it is safe to do so.

"As we've gotten the vaccine rolled out and come out with a lot of new safety measures in the hospital, including vaccinations for employees, we all know it's generally very safe to come back and get those routine well-child visits," said Poterucha.

He suggests residents schedule an appointment before school starts, with many high schools requiring children to get a physical to participate. Poterucha said there are many opportunities for community members to stop in to clinics, both virtually and in-person.

The La Crosse Mayo Clinic is now offering after hours appointments parents can utilize, as well as walk-in visits to its same day clinics. To schedule an appointment, individuals can use the Mayo Clinic app or visit the La Crosse Mayo Clinic website.