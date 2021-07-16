Hungary: Writers, bookstores brace for ban on LGBT content

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Some bookstores in Hungary placed notices at their entrances this week telling customers they sell “non-traditional content.” The signs went up in response to a new law that prohibits “depicting or promoting” homosexuality and gender transitions in material intended for children. A government office in the capital of Budapest fined Hungary’s second-largest bookstore chain for failing to clearly label a children’s book that depicts families headed by same-sex parents. The chain, Lira Konyv, has since posted the customer notices to be safe. The chain’s creative director said of the law that took effect last week, “The word ‘depicts’ is so general that it could include anything. It could apply to Shakespeare’s sonnets or Sappho’s poems.”