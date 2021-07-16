Iowa’s unemployment rate up to 4% as more people seek jobs

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s unemployment rate rose slightly to 4% in June as more resident began looking for work. Iowa Workforce Development reported Friday that the unemployment rate increased from 3.9% in May. The number of working Iowans increased by 3,800 from May to June but the number of unemployed residents seeking jobs also increased by 2,400. Iowa is tied for the nation’s 12th lowest unemployment rate. Nebraska’s rate of 2.5% was the country’s lowest. The U.S. unemployment rate in June was 5.9%.