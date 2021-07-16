Jury awards $730K to Secret Service agent detained on duty

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A federal jury has awarded $730,000 to a black Secret Service agent, finding two white U.S. Park Police officers unlawfully detained him in 2015 as he waited to accompany a Cabinet secretary’s motorcade. The jury returned its verdict July 9, finding officers Gerald Ferreyra and Brian Phillips violated Nathaniel Hicks’ constitutional right to be free from an unreasonable seizure. Hicks alleged the officers singled him out because of his race. The lawsuit also said Hicks did nothing to justify being detained after the officers confirmed he was an on-duty Secret Service agent. Attorneys for the officers didn’t respond to messages seeking comment.