Key highway reopens as South African army helps restore calm

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A strategic highway in South Africa has reopened after being closed for a week by the violent unrest that rocked parts of the country. Officials say the N3 toll highway has been reopened to traffic. The unrest triggered by the imprisonment last week of former President Jacob Zuma began at the Mooi River toll gate for the N3 highway. The toll road links Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest city and industrial hub, to the Indian Ocean port of Durban. South Africa’s military, which is deploying 25,000 troops to help police quell the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces, will patrol the highway.