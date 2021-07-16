La Crosse County Board votes on Police Oversight Resolution

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Board met Thursday night and on the agenda was Resolution 7-5 Creation of An Ad Hoc Study Committee on an Independent Police Oversight Committee. The resolution is a recommendation from the Criminal Justice Management Council (CJMC) sub-committee.

This resolution's origin dates back to May of last year after the murder of George Floyd warranted an evaluation of La Crosse County's law enforcement policies and procedures. The CJMC created three sub-committees addressing different aspects of ensuring the community feels safe and good relationships are fostered between the public and law enforcement. One of which focused on police oversight.

The merits of police oversight, how it's applied in different communities, and the benefits of implemented reform measures were extensively researched by the sub-committee. The team concluded that the county would benefit from some form of police oversight and recommended the resolution to form a committee that would be tasked to determine a feasible way of incorporating it in La Crosse County.

The proposed committee would consist of representatives from many interested parties, organizations and advocacy groups from both public and government entities. The intent being to ensure everyone in the county has a voice into what extent oversight of the police means to the area.

County Board Supervisor, Maureen Freedland, shared her thoughts on the resolution as presented to the board.

"Well, in my opinion, the resolution was quite clear that it was going to be a study committee, "Freedland said. "And that it was going to bring in various stake holders and various people with experiences in law enforcement, in that it was going to include law enforcement."

Discussions during the board meeting concerning the resolution included questions and suggestions to clarify who would take part in this new committee and what "oversight" actually meant, especially in terms of enforcement. Both law enforcement and public representatives wanted clarification on the specific intent for the committee and to what extent the involvement of police would have in the decision making process.

Because there was some ambiguity, the board voted to send the resolution back to the Criminal Justice Management Council to make refinements and include the Judiciary and Law Committee in the process before it goes back to the executive level.

The CJMC's monthly meeting is next week on Wednesday, July 21st. The returned resolution is on the agenda for discussion.