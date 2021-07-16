Local women’s groups receive grants

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Women's Fund of Greater La Crosse hand delivered grants to numerous charities from their office downtown on Friday.

The Women's Fund started within the La Crosse Community Foundation in 1998. In 2010, they became their own nonprofit organization, with a mission of "enriching the lives of women and girls so they can do the same for others." Since then, they have given out many awards and grants to local people, charities, groups and organizations.

The fund gives out annual grants to places that help women in the La Crosse area. Organizers say the funds will help improve the lives of countless women and girls from all walks of life. These grants help to ease the stress of local groups so they can focus on doing the work to help women.

"A lot of times there are gaps," Lead Case Manager at the Salvation Army Daniella Fohr said. "Someone might need help paying for their books at WTC for a class they're taking, or maybe they need help getting a CNA license, or clothes for work. Those things are things that are hard to find funding for."

Many organizations depend on grants like these. Jen Roberdeau from the YWCA says that the YWCA and groups like it are funded almost entirely by donations and grants. The money from these grants will go on to help victims of abuse, women of color, and young girls in the justice system, as well as many others.