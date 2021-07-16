Man accused of killing La Crosse native, her daughter, and unborn child takes plea agreement

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Renard Carter, the man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend, her daughter, and her unborn child has entered into a guilty plea agreement.

The guilty plea agreement is for all three counts of second-degree murder.

Carter last appeared in court on April 23 where he pleaded not guilty.

A sentencing date has not been set yet.

Rochester police captain Casey Moilanen reacted in a statement saying: "The victims’ family, the community and the Rochester Police Department will never forget the tragic murders of Miyona Miller, Keona Foote and her unborn child at the hands of Renard Carter. There is no amount of prison time that will erase the pain Carter has caused. We hope that today’s plea is a step forward in the healing process."

Foote was born and raised in La Crosse and was living between that city and Rochester at the time of her murder in September 2020.