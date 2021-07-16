Milwaukee cops release video of fatal shooting of armed man

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police have released edited video footage of the May 30 fatal police shooting of a 49-year-old man who was reportedly suicidal, firing shots and refused multiple commands to drop a gun. Police on Friday released a “community briefing” on YouTube that included 911 recordings and body camera footage from the fatal shooting of Roberto Zielinski. His family has said Zielinski was in a mental health crisis. In the footage published by the department, officers can be heard telling Zielinski to drop the gun and that it would be alright. Just before the shooting, one of the officers said that Zielinski was pointing a gun at law enforcement and the officer who fired said, “I know. I’m gonna take him.”