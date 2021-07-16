Mindoro man with history of domestic abuse back in court

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - A Mindoro man with a backlog of felony charges was in La Crosse court today. John Koskovich's preliminary hearing on Friday was for charges initially filed back on July 9th.

According to the criminal complaint, the La Crosse County Clerk of Courts records showed Koskovich was released on a bond with conditions. One of those conditions, a no contact order with a former girlfriend.

The complaint continued, saying the La Crosse Sheriff's department was contacted on the morning of July 8th. A caller reported a domestic disturbance near her home in the Town of Farmington. When deputies arrived, they found the person who phoned in the complaint along with the victim. Despite a no contact order, the victim and Koskovich met up the day before and spent the night together.

It was in the morning when Koskovich allegedly made unwanted advances toward the woman. When rejected, he both threatened to shoot her as well as striking her several times with an aluminum baseball bat.

When officers later made contact with Koskovich, he denied even seeing the woman, saying he'd not seen her in weeks. He was later taken into custody.

Today's preliminary hearing focused on this incident, with charges of felony bail jumping, no contact and domestic abuse. Additional charges include misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse.

Koskovich has several other felony charges pending across five different open cases against him. A criminal complaint last month includes strangulation and bail jumping. In June of 2020, there are still open charges of 2nd degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse. Other cases still not resolved go back to March of 2020.

Koskovich will next appear in court on July 20th, when the court will look at remaining cases as well as bond issues. He currently remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.