Minnesota congressional candidates start money race early

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The 2022 congressional elections are more than a year away, but some Minnesota representatives who may face competitive races are getting off to an early start.

Democratic U.S. Rep, Angie Craig reports raising over $610,000 in the second quarter, with more than $1.85 million cash on hand. She represents the suburban and rural 2nd District. Craig narrowly held off a challenge in 2020 by Republican Tyler Kistner, who raised over $279,000 in the second quarter, with $189,000 in cash on hand.

In southern Minnesota’s 1st District, GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn raised $297,000 and had $435,000 in the bank.