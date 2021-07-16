MLB announces registration for Field of Dreams ticket drawing begins Friday

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) — Iowans who want a seat at the highly anticipated Field of Dreams game will finally be able to put their name in for a chance to get tickets.

The MLB announced that a raffle registration for tickets to the August 12 game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees in Dyersville will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 16, and run a week through Noon on July 23. During this time period, only people with Iowa zip codes will be able to register.

On August 1, there will be a random drawing for tickets and the winners will be emailed on August 2. While the MLB hasn’t specified how many tickets will be drawn, the ballpark built next to the iconic movie set only seats 8,000. With demand so high for tickets to the game, Iowans will need a bit of luck to get chosen.

The winners who are selected will then be able to buy two tickets and a parking pass.

In order to register, you will need to create an mlb.com account and there is a limit of one registration per person. It is free to register for the random drawing.

The game was originally scheduled to be played in August 2020, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It won’t be the only thing going on in Dyersville that weekend though. Dyersville will also be offering a two-day festival called “Beyond the Game,” from August 11-12 to compliment the MLB game as crowds fill the city.