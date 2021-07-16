Moscow drops vaccination proof demand for restaurant clients

MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities in Moscow have canceled their order for restaurants to only admit customers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, recovered from the coronavirus or can produce a negative test. The softening of restrictions reflects the devastating impact they had on restaurant owners, who pleaded the city officials to rescind the measure. The decision comes even as the capital is continuing to see a surge in infections and Russia registered its new daily record of coronavirus deaths. The decision announced by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin becomes effective Monday, retracting the measure that has been in place since late June