New Merck pneumonia vaccine OK’d in US weeks after Pfizer’s

U.S. regulators have approved a new pneumonia vaccine from Merck, more than a month after OK’ing an improved version of rival Pfizer’s shot. Merck said Friday the Food and Drug Administration approved its shot for adults. It protects against 15 pneumococcal strains, including those most responsible for severe disease. Pfizer’s updated vaccine was approved last month for adults. Both new shots offer better protection against bacteria that can cause pneumonia, meningitis and blood infections, as well as garden-variety ear and sinus infections. Merck hasn’t disclosed its shot’s price or when it will be launched.