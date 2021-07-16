Police chief: 1 dead in Oklahoma asphalt plant explosion

ARDMORE, Okla. (AP) — Police say one person has been killed in an explosion at an asphalt plant in southern Oklahoma. Police Chief Kevin Norris says one fatality has been confirmed but that no one was injured in the explosion Friday morning at the Asphalt Express plant in Ardmore, about 90 miles south of Oklahoma City. Norris says he doesn’t know the identity of the person killed. Norris has not returned a phone call from an Associated Press reporter seeking more information. According to its website, Asphalt Express provides transportation, storage and sales of bulk liquids such as asphalt and various types of oil at the Ardmore plant.