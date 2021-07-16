Rare stone discovered outlining ancient Rome’s city limits

ROME (AP) — Archaeologists have discovered a rare stone delineating the city limits of ancient Rome that dates from the age of Emperor Claudius in 49 A.D. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi was on hand for the unveiling Friday of the pomerial stone, a huge slab of travertine that was a sacred, military and political perimeter marking the edge of the city proper with Rome’s outer territory. It was found June 17 during excavations for a new sewer line. In ancient Rome, the area of the pomerium was a consecrated piece of land along the city walls, where it was forbidden to farm, live or build and beyond which it was forbidden to enter with weapons.