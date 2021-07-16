Teen kills mother, wounds father in California stabbing

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy is accused of killing his mother and seriously injuring his father in the San Francisco Bay Area. Police on Friday say the teen stabbed his mother to death early Friday morning in Fremont. First responders found his father suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition. The boy was found about a mile away during a 30-minute search of the neighborhood after a resident called to report a teen covered in blood. Detectives are working to determine a potential motive. The boy’s name is not being released because he is a minor.