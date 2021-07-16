Teen pleads not guilty to murder in Sioux City killing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A man charged with first-degree murder and other counts for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of another man in downtown Sioux City has pleaded not guilty. The Sioux City Journal reports that 21-year-old Lawrence Canady entered the pleas Thursday in the May 1 death of 22-year-old Martez Harrison. Canady is one of two people charged in the killing. In late May, 17-year-old Dwight Evans pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other counts. Prosecutors say Evans shot and killed Harrison as Harrison fought with Canady. Police say the fight occurred after Canady attacked Harrison’s girlfriend.