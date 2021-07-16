The Latest: Rescuers rush to help as Europe’s flood toll surpasses 125

BERLIN (AP) — Emergency workers in western Germany and Belgium are rushing to rescue hundreds of people in danger or still unaccounted for as the death toll from devastating floods rose to more than 125 people.

Authorities in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate said 63 people had died there, including 12 residents of an assisted living facility for people with disabilities. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state officials put the death toll at 43, but warned that the figure could increase.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he was “stunned” by the devastation caused by the flooding and called for more urgent efforts to combat global warming. Belgium’s interior minister said the country’s death toll from the floods has grown to 18 and more people were missing

(AP) - Belgium’s government says the death toll from unprecedented flooding in parts of the country has risen to 20.

The interior minister Annelies Verlinden said Friday that emergency workers are trying to locate another 20 people who remain missing.

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo says Belgium will mark a day of national mourning Tuesday to reflect on “the great human loss. It will also be a moment to show solidarity, closeness and unity.” De Croo says festivities marking the country’s national holiday on July 21 also will be toned down.

German officials so far have reported 106 deaths in the floods that also ripped through some parts of Germany.