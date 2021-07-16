Tigers-Twins doubleheader rained out; twinbill on Saturday

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins’ doubleheader has been postponed due to rain. The first game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Saturday, with the second game being made up as an afternoon game on Monday, Aug. 30. Detroit will start José Ureña in the first game Saturday and throw a bullpen game in the nightcap. Minnesota will give Charlie Barnes his major league debut in the 1 p.m. game and start Kenta Maeda in the evening game.