Ukraine’s parliament approves new interior minister

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian lawmakers approved the appointment of a new interior minister following the resignation of a powerful predecessor who had been in office since 2014. Arsen Avakov, Ukraine’s longest-serving interior minister, stepped down earlier this week. On Friday, lawmakers approved President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s appointment of Denys Monastyrskyy, a lawmaker from the ruling Servant of the People party, as the new interior minister. Monastyrskyy previously served as chair of parliament’s law enforcement committee and a member of the National Council on Anti-Corruption Policies. The 41-year-old said the decision to accept Zelenskyy’s offer was “the most difficult” of his life.