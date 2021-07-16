Warming weekend; Heading back towards the 90s

Early this morning, another round of fog has developed. Keep your headlights on and travel with care. Plenty of sunshine will arrive with comfortable conditions for this time of the year. However, the weekend is all about the warming pattern.

Temperatures will be near average today with the potential to return to the 90s by Sunday. The 90-degree weather will extend into next week. But when it comes to the humidity it will not be excessive. Yet, by Sunday dew points will hug the mid-60s making it feel much more like summer air.

The entire weekend remains quiet with an abundance of sunshine. A high-pressure system holds in place well through the atmosphere. This will keep the pattern consistently quiet through much of next week as well.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Enjoy the beautiful weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett