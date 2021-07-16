Why the Anthony Bourdain voice cloning creeps people out

The revelation that a documentary filmmaker used voice-cloning software to make the late chef Anthony Bourdain say words he never spoke has drawn criticism amid concerns about use of the powerful technology. The movie “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” appeared in cinemas Friday and mostly features real footage of the celebrity chef and globe-trotting television host before he died in June 2018. But its director, Morgan Neville, told The New Yorker that a snippet of dialogue was created through artificial intelligence technology. The concerns reflect some discomfort with both the technology’s capabilities and the ethics of its use.