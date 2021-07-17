After Friday sunshine, more for the weekend

Friday sunshine…

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies dominated the end of the work week. Readings were in the 70s and 80s and humidity was in the comfortable range. More sunshine lies ahead this weekend and warming temperatures, too.

Dry spell is in place…

The upper level wind pattern will bring dry weather to the Upper Midwest. Highs will rise upward into the upper 80s to lower 90s by the end of the weekend. We are now looking at an extended period of quiet weather, though a slight chance of t-storms will crop up for next Thursday.

Pollen Forecast…

We are between the grass and weed pollen seasons, but mold counts will run high for the next several days. Weed counts are expected to increase later next week.

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden