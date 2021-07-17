American Duchess stops at Riverside Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The American Duchess paid a visit to Riverside Park Saturday, marking its first trip on the Upper Mississippi in more than a year.

The boat, one of only four vessels operated by the American Queen Steamboat Company, tied up at the Riverside Park Levee at around 11:00 a.m. Some residents gathered in the park to take a look at the boutique-styled ship.

According to officials, the Duchess attempts to combine the best of both the old and the new, highlighting the grandeur that has made traveling on the Mississippi River an American tradition for centuries.

The Duchess can carry up to 166 passengers and offers guests the chance to enjoy dining, multiple ship decks, and more. Officials stated suites on board range anywhere from 150 to 630 square feet, making it one of the largest accommodations on the river.

Additionally, the boat also offers two-story loft suites, which feature floor-to ceiling windows, a private balcony, and other amenities. According to American Queen Steamboat Company Spokesperson Michael Hicks, areas like La Crosse help make the experience so enjoyable for passengers.

"Discovering communities like La Crosse, steeped in history and tradition connected to the river, are what make our river cruises so appealing to guests seeking uniquely American river experiences," said Hicks.

For residents who did not have the chance to see the boat, it is scheduled to visit La Crosse again on July 23 and July 30 from around 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information on the American Duchess or the American Queen Steamboat Company, visit the organization's website.