Analysis: Popovich has to love play from Olympians in finals

The happiest basketball coach in the world right now should be Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer. The second-happiest should be USA Basketball’s Gregg Popovich. Consider what Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Devin Booker did in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night: They combined for 96 points, all getting between 27 and 40. They were in top form, which was great news for Milwaukee, great news for Phoenix, and great news for USA Basketball. That trio of players is headed to the Olympics sometime in the next few days, and if they keep playing like this the U.S. will reap major benefits.