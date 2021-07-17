Armenian court upholds results of snap parliamentary vote

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia’s Constitutional Court has rejected an appeal challenging the results of the country’s snap parliamentary election. The court’s ruling on Saturday upholds the victory of acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s party in last month’s vote. The June 20 election gave 71 of 107 parliament seats to Pashinyan’s party. Other political blocs and parties had argued the election results should be declared invalid because of alleged voting violations. They alleged Saturday that the court made its ruling under political pressure. Pashinyan called the early election after months of protests demanding his resignation because of a November peace deal he signed to end fighting with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.