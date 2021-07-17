Capital Improvement Project for Fire Station #4 Budgeted for 2022-23

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse's City Planning Commission meeting this past week covered budget needs for public safety projects. One of which is for upgrading the fire protection services at North La Crosse's Fire Station #4 location.

An 81-year-old building, it has become less and less accommodating for modern day fire fighting equipment and vehicles. But the building still maintains historic value for the city and it has been deemed a historic landmark.

A plan to tear it down and rebuild a modern facility was set aside with it's new designation. Now the plan is to build next to it as Mayor Mitch Reynolds explains.

"Original station #4 will stay where it is, it's been given historic designation. I don't know what will happen with that, " Mayor Reynolds said. "But we still…we purchased land all around it. We're going to build a station that instead of one floor it'll be two floors, but it'll sit right next to the old station #4 and we have plenty of room there."

Fire Station #4 is a top priority for the Mayor as public safety is a major concern above everything else in his view. The five-year forecast the Planning Commission reviewed was aligned so funding the construction would span two years, starting in 2022 and ending in 2023. Which coincides with the targeted completion of the new facility.