Core Group signals support for Haiti’s designated PM

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A key group of international diplomats has signaled support for Haiti’s designated prime minister following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse — a move that surprised many because it doesn’t mention Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who has actually been running the country. The statement was issued by the Core Group, which includes ambassadors from Germany, Brazil, Canada, Spain, the U.S., France and the European Union. It urged designated Prime Minister Ariel Henry to form a government. Moïse designated Henry as prime minister to replace Joseph a day before he was killed — but Joseph and his allies argue that Henry was never sworn in.