Dozens treated after chemical leak at Texas water park

Authorities say a chemical leak at a Houston-area water park has left dozens suffering from minor skin irritation and respiratory issues. Twenty-nine people were taken to local hospitals Saturday following the incident at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring. The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office tweeted that 39 others declined to be taken to a hospital after undergoing decontamination procedures. KPRC-TV reports that some of those who became sick were children, including a 3-year-old who was hospitalized in stable condition. Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident, which they said was contained to one attraction. In the meantime, the county has ordered the park to be closed.