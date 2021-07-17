Goodbyes for Louisiana’s flamboyant ex-Gov. Edwin Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is saying goodbye to Edwin Edwards. The flamboyant former governor dominated the state’s political landscape for decades. He died Monday at age 93. A public viewing of Edwards’ casket was planned Saturday at the state Capitol in Baton Rouge. On Sunday, his casket is being taken by horse-drawn carriage to the Old State Capitol for a private funeral. Edwards served 16 years as governor. The high-living, quick-witted politician reshaped Louisiana’s oil revenues but also served about eight years in federal prison for a 2000 conviction on corruption charges that overshadowed his career.