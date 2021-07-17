Kicking Off The Weekend With Sunshine and Seasonable Temperatures

Today's Forecast

High pressure over the great lakes region is allowing for easterly winds. Mostly sunny skies graced the Coulee region with high temperatures rising into the 80s. Tonight calls for temperatures falling into the 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday's Forecast

Valley Fog will develop in the early morning hours Sunday as a result of light winds and clear skies. Fog will dissipate later in the morning. The rest of the day will bring mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s.

Next Week

An upper level ridge will bring nice weather as we go into Monday with sunny skies and temperatures rising into the 80s. Tuesday will be even warmer with some spots in the Coulee region in the lower 90s with sunny skies. Partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with temperatures in the 80s. Our next weather maker will arrive Thursday as a frontal boundary impacts the region and brings chances of showers and thunderstorms. The Coulee region is still in a drought so we need all the rain we can get.

Pollen Forecast

Grass and weed counts are low Sunday and Monday. Mold counts will be high both days.

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt